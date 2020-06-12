Black Women of Broadway to Take Over The Instagram Accounts of White Performers

#KeepSharingTheMic, spearheaded by Dionne Figgins, is inspired by #ShareTheMicNow.

On June 10, the #ShareTheMicNow campaign saw prominent Black women, such as acting president of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson and ColorComm President Lauren Wesley Wilson, take over the Instagram accounts of prominent White women—Elizabeth Warren and Sara Bareilles, respectively—in an effort to center and amplify their voices.

Inspired by the initiative, Broadway Serves’ co-founder Dionne Figgins has invited a group of notable Black women to take over the Instagram accounts of some of Broadway’s notable White women. Scheduled to take place on June 15, the social media campaign is called #KeepSharingTheMic.

Takeovers include Tanya Birl (On The Town, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof) and Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady, Meteor Shower), Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma, Hamilton) and Morgan James (Motown, Godspell), and Asmeret Ghebremichael (Dreamgirls, The Book of Mormon) and Sutton Foster (Younger, Violet), with more to be announced.

“Black Women have been at the forefront of every civil rights movement in this country, yet too often, our experiences and our work, are erased from that narrative, and drowned out by our White counterparts,” shared Figgins. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that Black women, our voices and our stories, be amplified, acknowledged, and respected. Black women’s voices need to be heard, and I hope that this is the first of many opportunities for us to center Black women’s experiences and insights.”

#ShareTheMicNow was launched by Bozoma Saint John, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Glennon Doyle, and Stacey Bendet.