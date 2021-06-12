Blair Brown Leads Play-PerView Production of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document June 12

Proceeds for the streaming presentation benefit the ACLU and Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre.

Tony winner Blair Brown plays late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a Play-PerView virtual reading of Dianne Nora’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document, premiering 7 PM ET June 12 with on-demand availability through June 16.

In this new play by Dianne Nora, Justice Ginsburg convenes a chorus of nine women and non-binary artists to tell the story of her life through scenes, stories, and standup, showcasing her enduring legacy as an activist, jurist, and icon. In addition to Brown, the cast features Sadieh Rifai, Karen Aldridge, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Sara Sevigny, Esteban Andres Cruz, Cindy Gold, Delia Kropp, and Cheryl Lynn Bruce. It is directed by Kristina Valada-Viars.

Brown is a Tony winner for the 2000 play Copenhagen, but she is perhaps best known to television audiences for her title role in the late '80s series The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd. Prior to the shutdown, Brown was appearing in The Minutes on Broadway. It played 19 previews, but had not officially opened in March. It plans to return in 2022.

Play-PerView launched in March 2020 and has since raised nearly $350,000 for organizations and charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Upcoming readings include the dark comedy Four Chords and A Gun by John Ross Bowie, about the making of The Ramone's 1979 album End of the Century, streaming June 26; and Mando Alvarado’s comedy about race, friendship, and art, Living and Breathing, streaming July 10.

This reading is presented in collaboration with A Red Orchid Theatre of Chicago, with proceeds benefiting the ACLU and A Red Orchid Theatre. Play-PerView programming is produced by Jeremy Wein. For tickets or more information, visit Play-PerView.com.

