Bleeding Love Musical Podcast to Release Album, Starring Sarah Stiles, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Taylor Trensch, More

Created by Jason Schafer, Arthur Lafrentz Bacon, and Harris Doran, the musical is aptly set in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside.

Broadway favorites Sarah Stiles, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Taylor Trensch, and more star in the new musical Bleeding Love, releasing a new album on digital and streaming platforms August 7. The songs premiered as part of a podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network in April.

Tony nominee Stiles (Tootsie) plays a teen cellist living in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside who risks leaving her apartment for love. Giving the musical a meta twist, the podcast and album recordings were made from actors' homes during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Three singles from the recording will be released in anticipation of the full album. "It's Just a Street" is already available, with "Is This Summer" and the title track scheduled to release July 24.

In addition to Stiles, Jones (Oklahoma!), and Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen), the recording features performances from Annie Golden (Hair), Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (The Girl From the North Country), and Tony Vincent (American Idiot).

Bleeding Love, based on a story by Jason Schafer and suggested by Oscar Wilde's The Nightingale and the Rose, features a book by Schafer, music by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon, and lyrics by Harris Dolan, who also directed and edited the podcast.

The music is produced by Søren Møller of the Fredericia Teater and orchestrated by Tony winner Bruce Coughlin. Sound mixing and design are by Emmy winner Ric Schnupp. The album is produced by Dori Berinstein, Alan Seales, Kent Nicholson, Katie Rosin, and Steve Saporito.

Visit BleedingLoveMusical.com or Broadway Podcast Network for more information.