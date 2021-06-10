Blindness Sets Closing Date for Off-Broadway Run

The light-sound experience was one of the first theatrical events to open in NYC following the pandemic shutdown.

The Off-Broadway staging of Blindness, one of the first shows to open after a year-long theatre shutdown in NYC due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has set closing dates. The final presentation will take place July 25 at the Daryl Roth Theatre (after initially announcing performances through September 5).

Blindness began April 2 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The piece uses sound and light effects (including binaural headphone technology) in lieu of live performers. The story charts perhaps familiar territory—a sudden pandemic—that leaves its victims without sight. It is narrated by Olivier winner Juliet Stevenson and based on José Saramago’s dystopian novel of the same name.

The Walter Meierjohann-helmed production premiered at London's Donmar Warehouse in August last year. It features sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and additional designs by Lizzie Clachan. Additional creatives in the U.S. include associate director Markus Potter, associate sound designer Chris Cronin, and associate lighting designer Gina Scherr.

In New York, Blindness is produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Tom Tuft, No Guarantees, and Gabrielle Palitz/Jack Lane.