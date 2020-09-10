Blindspotting Series Greenlit by Starz, Starring Hamilton’s Jasmine Cephas Jones

Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal write and executive produce the series.

Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones is officially returning to the world of Blindspotting now that Starz has greenlit a spin-off series written and executive produced by the film’s stars, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal. As previously announced , Jones plays Ashley, who is forced to move in with her mother-in-law after her partner of over a decade and the father of her son is imprisoned.

Variety reports Casal will serve as showrunner and appear in the series opposite Jones, who is a producer.

A release date for the series has not been announced. The movie, a semi-autobiographical account of growing up in the Bay Area amid gentrification, was released in 2018.

Joining Hamilton Tony winner Diggs and Casal as executive producers are Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment (who also produced the film) and Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Lionsgate Television will produce. Starz’ Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee the series alongside Lionsgate's Maggie Leung for the network and production company, respectively.