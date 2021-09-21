Blithe Spirit, Starring Jennifer Saunders, Opens in the West End September 21

The comedy moved to the Harold Pinter Theatre after a run was cut short due to the pandemic.

The Noël Coward comedy Blithe Spirit opens in London’s West End September 21, with Jennifer Saunders reprising her role as the outrageous clairvoyant Madame Arcati. The play began previews at the Harold Pinter Theatre September 16, moving from the Duke of York’s Theatre, where it played in March 2020 before the theatre shutdown cut a limited run short.

Returning in the cast alongside Saunders are Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles Condomine, Lisa Dillon as Ruth Condomine, Simon Coates as Dr. Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs. Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith.

The comedy follows novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth as they are haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a seance. When she appears, visible only to Charles and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life—and the afterlife—get complicated.

The Richard Eyre-helmed production features set and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard, and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The play is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Lee Dean, and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.



(Updated September 21, 2021)