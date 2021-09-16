Blithe Spirit, Starring Jennifer Saunders, Returns to the West End September 16

The comedy moves to the Harold Pinter Theatre after a run was cut short due to the pandemic.

The Noël Coward comedy Blithe Spirit returns to London’s West End September 16, with Jennifer Saunders reprising her role as the outrageous clairvoyant Madame Arcati. The play runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre with a press night set for September 21.

The production played the Duke of York’s Theatre in March 2020 before the theatre shutdown cut a limited run short. Additional returning cast members include Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles Condomine, Lisa Dillon as Ruth Condomine, Simon Coates as Dr. Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs. Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith.

The comedy follows novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth as they are haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a seance. When she appears, visible only to Charles and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life—and the afterlife—get complicated.

The Richard Eyre-helmed production features set and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard, and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The play is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Lee Dean, and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.



(Updated September 16, 2021)