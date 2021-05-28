Blithe Spirit, Starring Jennifer Saunders, Will Return to the West End This Fall

By Dan Meyer
May 28, 2021
 
The comedy moves to the Harold Pinter Theatre after a run was cut short due to the pandemic.
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit.

The Noël Coward comedy Blithe Spirit will return to London’s West End this fall, with Jennifer Saunders confirmed to reprise her role as the outrageous clairvoyant Madame Arcati. Performances are set to begin September 16 at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production played the Duke of York’s Theatre in March 2020 before the theatre shutdown cut a limited run short. Additional returning cast members will include Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles Condomine, Lisa Dillon as Ruth Condomine, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith.

The comedy follows novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth as they are haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a seance. When she appears, visible only to Charles and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life—and the afterlife—get complicated.

The Richard Eyre-helmed production features set and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard, and illusions by Paul Kieve.

The play is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Lee Dean and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Production Photos: Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit

Production Photos: Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit

19 PHOTOS
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Rose-Wardlaw-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Rose Wardlaw in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-and-Geoffrey-Streatfeild-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Jennifer Saunders and Geoffrey Streatfeild in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-3.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Geoffrey-Streatfeild-Emma-Naomi-Jennifer-Saunders-and-Lisa-Dillon-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Geoffrey Streatfeild, Emma Naomi, Jennifer Saunders, and Lisa Dillon in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-4.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Emma-Naomi-Geoffrey-Streatfeild-Lisa-Dillon-and-Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Emma Naomi, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Lisa Dillon, and Jennifer Saunders, in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-5.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Geoffrey-Streatfeild-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Geoffrey Streatfeild in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-2.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
