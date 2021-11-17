Blue Man Group Celebrates 30 Years Off-Broadway November 17

The pop-art theatre show debuted at the Lower East Side's Astor Place Theatre in 1991.

Over a half million marshmallows have been thrown around the Astor Place Theatre since Blue Man Group took up residence there 30 years ago. Over 43,000 Twinkies have been shared with audience members. And no one could count the buckets of paint spilled by the group, celebrating its 30th anniversary performance November 17 at its original Lower East Side home.

The pop-art theatre production made its Off-Broadway debut November 17, 1991, and has since expanded to include sit-down productions in several U.S. cities such as Las Vegas, Boston, and Chicago, as well as North American and international tours in over 15 countries.

The show—with its otherworldly trio of bald, blue men—explores society's cultural norms and pokes a little fun at the audience along the way, with its own particular blend of art, music, and technology. Not to mention a whole lot of paint. And those marshmallows.



In addition to the 30th anniversary, Blue Man Group New York also marked its 16,000th performance November 7. The production has been continually refreshed over the years with new music, stories, custom instruments, and technology.

Blue Man Group, now owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, is celebrating the milestone performances with special ticket prices for the first 30 online ticket purchasers on Mondays In November (with the code BDAY30 for $30 tickets on show dates through December 25) and gift giveaways at Friday performances in November.