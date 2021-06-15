Blue Man Group Sets Date for Off-Broadway Return

The bald blue men will take up residence once again at Astor Place Theatre, their home since 1991.

Blue Man Group will return home to Off-Broadway's Astor Place Theatre beginning September 3 with its particular blend of art, music, comedy, technology, and...paint.

“For nearly 30 years, Blue Man Group has established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations in New York City,” said Managing Director Mary Grisolano. “We are absolutely thrilled to return to the stage where we first started and welcome new and returning audiences to Astor Place Theatre.”

The performance art group began their New York City run at Astor Place Theatre on the Lower East Side in 1991 and have since opened sit-down productions in several U.S. cities such as Las Vegas, Boston, and Chicago, as well as North American and international tours.

