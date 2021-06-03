Bob Fosse's Dancin' Revival Eyeing 2022-2023 Broadway Bow

Tony winner Wayne Cilento, an original cast member of the 1978 production, will direct.

A new production of the Bob Fosse musical revue Dancin' has legs. And jazz hands.

Tony winner Wayne Cilento, an original cast member of the 1978 production, will direct the revival, which is aiming for a Broadway bow in the 2022–2023 season following a yet-to-be-announced out-of-town engagement. Joey Parnes and Nicole Fosse (daughter of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon and artistic director of the Verdon Fosse Legacy) are attached as producers.

Cilento (choreographer of such shows as Wicked and The Who's Tommy) says that his production will be a contemporary celebration of Fosse himself, in the same way the original production served as a tribute to dance as an art form. "We plan on delivering a Dancin’ that is every bit as eclectic and uplifting as the original, full of all its inherent edginess, but is also relevant to our current era," he says. "Every creative decision will be made through that lens to meet this moment."

Featuring an eclectic songlist from Neil Diamond to George M. Cohan, Dancin' originally ran from 1978 to 1982, beginning at the Broadhurst Theatre and eventually moving to the Ambassador (now the home of another revival of a Fosse favorite: Chicago). The production received seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, and Fosse's choreography earned him his eighth win.

Graciela Daniele was attached to helm a 2009 revival from Roundabout Theatre Company, though that production did not ultimately reach the stage.