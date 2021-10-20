Bob Marley Bio-Musical Get Up, Stand Up! Opens October 20 in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Bob Marley Bio-Musical Get Up, Stand Up! Opens October 20 in London
By Dan Meyer
Oct 20, 2021
Buy Tickets to Get Up, Stand Up!
 
The world premiere stars Arinzé Kene as Marley.
Arinzé Kene in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Arinzé Kene in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden

The world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up!, the new bio-musical inspired by the life and songs of Bob Marley, opens October 20. Previews began October 1 in London's West End at the Lyric Theatre.

The musical stars Arinzé Kene as the reggae icon alongside Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer, and Natey Jones as Peter Tosh, along with Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, and Teddy Wills.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the musical features a book by Tony winner Lee Hall, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and musical direction by Sean Green with casting by Pippa Ailion. Rounding out the creative team are musical supervisor Phil Bateman, sound effects designer Ben Grant, video designer Tal Yarden, and wigs, hair, and make-up designer Campbell Young.

Get Up, Stand Up! was originally slated to begin in February, but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production had initially pushed its opening to June until fall became a more likely timeline.

Go Inside Rehearsal of the World Premiere of Bob Marley Musical Get Up, Stand Up!

Go Inside Rehearsal of the World Premiere of Bob Marley Musical Get Up, Stand Up!

29 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Sophia Mackay, Gabrielle Brooks, and Melissa Brown Taylor in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
Natey Jones and Shanay Holmes in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Natey Jones and Shanay Holmes in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Shanay Holmes and Arinzé Kene in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
Sophia Mackay, Gabrielle Brooks, and Melissa Brown Taylor in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Sophia Mackay, Gabrielle Brooks, and Melissa Brown Taylor in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
Natey Jones and Shanay Holmes in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Natey Jones and Shanay Holmes in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Arinzé Kene in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
Craig Blake, Daniel Bailey, Arinzé Kene, and Jacade Simpson in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Craig Blake, Daniel Bailey, Arinzé Kene, and Jacade Simpson in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
Sophia Mackay, Gabrielle Brooks, Melissa Brown Taylor, and Arinzé Kene in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Sophia Mackay, Gabrielle Brooks, Melissa Brown Taylor, and Arinzé Kene in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Gabrielle Brooks in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
in rehearsal for <i>Get Up, Stand Up!</i>
Arinzé Kene in rehearsal for Get Up, Stand Up! Craig Sugden
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.