Bob Marley Bio-Musical Get Up, Stand Up! Opens October 20 in London

The world premiere stars Arinzé Kene as Marley.

The world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up!, the new bio-musical inspired by the life and songs of Bob Marley, opens October 20. Previews began October 1 in London's West End at the Lyric Theatre.

The musical stars Arinzé Kene as the reggae icon alongside Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer, and Natey Jones as Peter Tosh, along with Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, and Teddy Wills.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the musical features a book by Tony winner Lee Hall, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and musical direction by Sean Green with casting by Pippa Ailion. Rounding out the creative team are musical supervisor Phil Bateman, sound effects designer Ben Grant, video designer Tal Yarden, and wigs, hair, and make-up designer Campbell Young.

Get Up, Stand Up! was originally slated to begin in February, but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production had initially pushed its opening to June until fall became a more likely timeline.

