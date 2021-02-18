Bob Marley Musical Get Up, Stand Up! Sets New Dates for London World Premiere

The musical was originally supposed to open in the West End this month; it’s now eyeing a fall bow.

Get Up, Stand Up!, the new musical inspired by the life and discography of Bob Marley, will light up the stage a bit later than expected. The world premiere production is now eyeing an October 20 opening night at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End, with previews starting October 1.

The musical was originally slated to begin February 6 this year; that announcement was made last year, just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live performances across the globe. The production then pushed its opening to June 16. While the U.K. is currently in lockdown, it is likely theatres will be able to reopen with social distancing in place by June, as they had begun to do so last year. The show’s producers, however, made the call to delay until fall with the hope that theatres can welcome audiences at full capacity by then.

READ: Whoopi Goldberg Departs London Cast of Sister Act as Production Postponed Until 2022

As previously announced, the bio-musical will star Arinzé Kene and feature a book by Tony winner Lee Hall. Clint Dyer will direct, with Shelley Maxwell choreographing.