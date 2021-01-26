Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei Star in Virtual Reading of Three Hotels January 26

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway Cares   Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei Star in Virtual Reading of Three Hotels January 26
By Andrew Gans
Jan 26, 2021
 
Moisés Kaufman directs the streamed presentation of the Jon Robin Baitz drama, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei
Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei

Two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei star in a streamed reading of Jon Robin Baitz’s Three Hotels January 26 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Produced by Tectonic Theater Project, the evening is directed by two-time Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman. The free streamed reading, set for 8 PM ET with an introduction by Baitz and Kaufman, is available at BroadwayCares.org through January 30.

The play unfolds through monologues set in hotel rooms in Morocco, the Virgin Islands, and Mexico, as a married couple reflect on their lives as players in the game of international business.

Cannavale was nominated for Tony Awards for his roles in Mauritius and The Motherf***er with the Hat and was most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact. He received Emmys for Boardwalk Empire and Will & Grace. Tomei won the Oscar for her performance in My Cousin Vinny and was nominated for her roles in The Wrestler and In the Bedroom. She most recently was seen on Broadway in 2019 in The Rose Tattoo.

Although the stream is free, donations are being accepted for Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org. Every donation will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

Can You Name These Past Roles Played by The Rose Tattoo Star Marisa Tomei?

Can You Name These Past Roles Played by The Rose Tattoo Star Marisa Tomei?

12 PHOTOS
Omar Metwally, Marisa Tomei, Lena Hall, Austin Smith, and David McElwee
In 2017 Tomei was seen Off-Broadway in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this Sarah Ruhl play about two couples who invite a young, polyamorous woman to a dinner party. Rebecca Taichman directed. Kyle Froman
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage Playbill - March 2017
How to Transcend a Happy Marriage
Michael C. Hall and Marisa Tomei
Toni Collette, Michael C. Hall, and Tracy Letts joined Tomei in this Will Eno play, about two suburban couples who share more than a surname. Sam Gold directed the 2014 production, which marked the Broadway debut for playwright Eno
The Realistic Joneses Playbill - July 2014
The Realistic Joneses
Marisa Tomei and Frank Whaley in the 2011 New Group production of <i>Marie and Bruce</i>
The New Group’s 2011 Off-Broadway revival of this Wallace Shawn play, about a woman who resolves to tell her charming and impossibly positive husband that she’s had enough, co-starred Tomei and Frank Whaley in the title roles. Scott Elliott directed. Monique Carboni
tn-1000_newgroupwm705126517810.jpg
Marie and Bruce
Elizabeth Marvel and Marisa Tomei in the 2008 Broadway production of <i>Top Girls</i>
The My Cousin Vinny star received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance in the 2008 Broadway premiere of this Caryl Churchill play set at a London employment agency in the early 1980s. James Macdonald directed a cast that also featured Elizabeth Marvel, Mary Beth Hurt, Mary Catherine Garrison, Martha Plimpton, Jennifer Ikeda, and Ana Reeder. Joan Marcus
Top Girls Playbill - Opening Night
Top Girls
Al Pacino and Marisa Tomei in <i>Oscar Wilde's Salome: The Reading</i>.
In 2003, Oscar winner Estelle Parsons directed fellow Oscar winners Al Pacino and Tomei in the limited Broadway run of a reading of this Oscar Wilde play, a tale of desire and revenge that follows the legend of King Herod, his lust for his young stepdaughter, and her baiting of John the Baptist. Photo by Joan Marcus
cover_no_shadow
Salome
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown

(Updated January 26, 2021)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.