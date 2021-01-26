Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei Star in Virtual Reading of Three Hotels January 26

Moisés Kaufman directs the streamed presentation of the Jon Robin Baitz drama, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei star in a streamed reading of Jon Robin Baitz’s Three Hotels January 26 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Produced by Tectonic Theater Project, the evening is directed by two-time Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman. The free streamed reading, set for 8 PM ET with an introduction by Baitz and Kaufman, is available at BroadwayCares.org through January 30.

The play unfolds through monologues set in hotel rooms in Morocco, the Virgin Islands, and Mexico, as a married couple reflect on their lives as players in the game of international business.

Cannavale was nominated for Tony Awards for his roles in Mauritius and The Motherf***er with the Hat and was most recently seen on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact. He received Emmys for Boardwalk Empire and Will & Grace. Tomei won the Oscar for her performance in My Cousin Vinny and was nominated for her roles in The Wrestler and In the Bedroom. She most recently was seen on Broadway in 2019 in The Rose Tattoo.

Although the stream is free, donations are being accepted for Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org. Every donation will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.



(Updated January 26, 2021)