Bonnie Milligan, Alyssa Fox, Colton Ryan, More Will Sing Work of Joey Contreras at The Green Room 42

Break From the Line will be presented at the Manhattan venue March 30.

The music of Joey Contreras will be showcased at The Green Room 42 March 30 in an evening titled Break from the Line: The Music of Joey Contreras.

The composer, who will share highlights from his catalog, stories behind the music, and tease material from his upcoming musicals, will be joined by Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Alyssa Fox (Frozen), Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country), Stephanie Torns, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin), Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Mia Gerachis, Sean Doherty, Amanda Lopez, Stevi Incremona, Spencer Kiely, Tommy Kaiser, Julia Bogdanoff, Tucker Abney, and Denise Neumerkel. Show time is 9:30 PM.

Contreras is a 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist and an alumnus from the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and the 2017 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. His most recent album, Joyride, landed on the iTunes Pop Charts. His new musicals Ring Around and Forget Me Not (with Kate Thomas) and Heartbreakers in Hell (with Benjamin Halstead) are currently in development.

Click here for ticket information.

