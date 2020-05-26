Bonnie Milligan and Maya Days Join Robbie Rozelle for Live Concert Album

Robbie Rozelle: Songs From Inside My Locker was recorded live at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019.

Broadway Records will release Robbie Rozelle: Songs From Inside My Locker for digital purchase and streaming June 26. Recorded live over two performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019, the album features performances from special guest stars Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Maya Days (Aida).

Cabaret performer Rozelle uses songs from The Wizard of Oz, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Alice in Wonderland, and more to tell the story of how showtunes saved his life.

Rozelle is backed by six-piece band The Two Drink Minimum, led by music director and arranger Josh D. Smith. The album has been produced by Michael J. Moritz, Jr. Rozelle first performed the show in 2017, bringing it back to Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019.

Take a look at the complete track listing:

1. Let’s Misbehave

2. “Kim at the top of Miss Saigon…”

3. If I Only Had a Brain

4. “A ballad k-hole…”

5. Little Girls / Captain Hook’s Tango

6. “My two dads…”

7. Charles Nelson Reilly / Paul Lynde Medley

8. The Kid

9. “My very first boyfriend ever…”

10. First Penis I Saw

11. “They just decided it’s Spring…”

12. In Hell’s Kitchen

13. “There are so many roles I never got to play…”

14. The Aged-Out Medley

15. “Comedy comes in threes…”

16. A Step Too Far (with Bonnie Milligan and Maya Days)

17. “Everyone has mantras…”

18. I Have Found

19. Tomorrow / Here Comes the Sun

20. “I’m an accidental performer…”

21. Change in Me

22. “A Hefty bag covered in KY…”

23. Jam Tomorrow

For more information, visit BroadwayRecords.com.