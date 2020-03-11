Bonnie Milligan, Lilli Cooper, More to Sing on Album of New Song Cycle We Aren't Kids Anymore

The work features music and lyrics by Karate Kid and Skittle Commercial: The Musical writer Drew Gasparini.

Composer-lyricist Drew Gasparini will release an album of his new song cycle We Aren't Kids Anymore digitally April 10, featuring performances from Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country). Two digital singles will be released before the full album: "When I Go" March 27, and "On the Edge" April 10.

We Aren't Kids Anymore, which explores the realities of growing up, will be available to license for amateur and professional theatres via Concord Theatricals.

The work will also be presented as a staged concert at SubCulture April 13, with performances set for 7 and 9:30 PM. Casting for these concerts will be announced at a later date.

"The process of writing, developing, and recording this song cycle has been one of those special, collaborative artistic experiences: meaningful, fun, cathartic, and personal to all involved," says Gasparini. "Our hope is that it will likewise become a meaningful, personal experience for anyone who listens to the album or sees the show. I’m so grateful to the Concord team for helping us to tell these stories and connect with other storytellers on a much larger platform."

The work features orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Goldner and Gasparini. The album will feature instrumental performances from Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Gasparini, Geoff Countryman, and Goldner. Goldner produces for Funky Butter Productions, along with Gasparini and Erica Rotstein. Bobbie Theodore and Jana Shea serve as executive producers.

READ: A Musical Adaptation of The Karate Kid Is in the Works

Gasparini is currently working on stage musical adaptations of the films The Karate Kid and Night Shift, and is co-writing It's Kind of a Funny Story with Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman. In 2019, Gasparini wrote the score for Skittles Commercial: The Musical, a live publicity stunt starring Michael C. Hall presented in lieu of a Super Bowl commercial.

