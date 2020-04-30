Book on Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill Musical Will Be Released This Fall

The musical, penned by Diablo Cody with songs from the Alanis Morissette catalog, was among the productions to open this season prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

Grand Central Publishing will release a book chronicling Jagged Little Pill—both the Grammy-winning 1995 Alanis Morissette album and the new Broadway musical it inspired—this fall. The title is expected to arrive September 29.

The tome will feature photos and interviews from Morissette, book writer Diablo Cody, creative team members, and cast members, as well as a full annotated libretto and an exploration of the album’s cultural significance.

READ: Oscar-Winning Writer Diablo Cody Channels Her Own Angst Into Jagged Little Pill

Jagged Little Pill, directed by Diane Paulus, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre December 5, 2019, making it among the final productions of the 2019–2020 season to officially open prior to Broadway shutting down in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, it earned three Drama Desk Award nominations; the 65th annual ceremony will take place digitally May 31 recognizing productions that opened by March 11.

Grand Central is also the publisher of two similar titles: Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window and Hamilton: The Revolution.

