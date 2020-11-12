Books to Broadway: 33 Stories You Want to See Onstage

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 12, 2020
 
We asked, you answered: Playbill readers share the books they most want to see adapted into Broadway shows.
Books have long been a source of inspiration for theatre writers with classic and contemporary titles reaching new audiences through introspective plays, moving musicals, slapstick parodies, and more.

Since a plethora of published works have taken theatre by storm throughout the decades, we wondered what stories should next appear on the Main Stem. We asked, you answered: Playbill readers share the books they most want to see adapted into Broadway shows.

Less by Andrew Sean Greer
Holes by Louis Sachar
Johnny Tremain by Esther Forbes
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
The Shack by William Paul Young
Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
A Walk to Remember by Nicholas Sparks
The Great Night by Chris Adrian
The Books of Elsewhere series by Jacqueline West
