Books to Broadway: 33 Stories You Want to See Onstage

We asked, you answered: Playbill readers share the books they most want to see adapted into Broadway shows.

Books have long been a source of inspiration for theatre writers with classic and contemporary titles reaching new audiences through introspective plays, moving musicals, slapstick parodies, and more.

Since a plethora of published works have taken theatre by storm throughout the decades, we wondered what stories should next appear on the Main Stem. We asked, you answered: Playbill readers share the books they most want to see adapted into Broadway shows.

