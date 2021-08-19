Boston Regional Theatres Unite in Group COVID Safety Plan, Including Vaccine or Testing Requirements

The Huntington, American Repertory Theater, and a dozen more implement the policies as the venues begin to welcome back in-person audiences.

Fourteen Boston-area regional theatres have collectively announced a set of public safety policies that will be in place as they welcome back in-person audiences indoors. The plan includes requiring either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for audiences, artists, and staff, as well as mask mandates inside theatres.

The policies go into place immediately and will, as of now, remain in effect through October 31—the same timeline for similar safety protocols on Broadway. Details may be revisited or revised based on CDC guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic.

READ: Broadway Will Require COVID Vaccines for Audiences

The participating organizations include Actors’ Shakespeare Project, American Repertory Theater, Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, Central Square Theater, The Front Porch Arts Collective, The Gamm Theatre, Gloucester Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage Company, The Huntington, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Moonbox Productions, SpeakEasy Stage Company, and Wellesley Repertory Theatre. Company-specific policies will be listed on their respective websites.

The Boston cohort follow similar collectives formed in recent weeks by theatres in Chicago and Washington, D.C.