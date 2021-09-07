Bradley Whitford and Francois Battiste Will Be Scrooge in 2 Productions of A Christmas Carol

Jack Thorne's adaptation will visit five U.S. cities this holiday season.

The Tony-nominated version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda), will visit five U.S. cities this holiday season with two simultaneous productions.

Currently nominated for five 2020 Tony Awards, A Christmas Carol will not return to Broadway this season as previously announced but hopes to be able to in coming years, according to a production spokesperson.

Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in one production that launches November 12 in Spokane, Washington, with subsequent stops in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Obie winner Francois Battiste (The Good Negro at The Public Theater) will be Scrooge in a separate San Francisco-based production starting November 26. The Los Angeles production will be directed by Thomas Caruso, while Jamie Manton will direct the San Francisco staging.

Current tour dates follow:

Whitford as Scrooge

November 12–13 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington

November 18–21 at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona

November 23–28 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

November 30–January 1, 2022, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California

Battiste as Scrooge

November 26–December 26 at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, California

Whitford (Boeing-Boeing, The Handmaid’s Tale) will soon be seen in the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Battiste has performed on Broadway in Bronx Bombers, Prelude to a Kiss, and Magic/Bird in addition to his TV credits on shows like Station 19 and Evil.

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony nominee Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony nominee Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs in Los Angeles and Matt Smart in San Francisco; casting by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger; and movement by Lizzi Gee.

A Christmas Carol opened at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre November 20, 2019, following several holiday runs at The Old Vic in London. The production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. The production will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year.

