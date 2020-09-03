Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, and Marco Ramirez to Create New Works for Broadway

The playwrights are part of Lincoln Center Theater’s inaugural Beaumont New Play Commission Program.

Playwrights Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, and Marco Ramirez have been selected to create new works that will debut at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater. The opportunity stems from Lincoln Center Theater's newly announced Beaumont New Play Commission Program.

“I believe that we are in a golden age of American playwriting, and Branden, Lynn, and Marco are three of the finest writers at work today,” said André Bishop, LCT’s producing artistic director. “We can think of no better way to inaugurate this program than to engage these three artists to use their imagination, creativity, and passion to create new works for the Beaumont stage.”

Past productions at LCT by the selected writers include Jacobs-Jenkins’ War, directed by recently hired Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, and Ramirez’s The Royale. Intimate Apparel, an opera based on Nottage’s play of the same name, was in previews at LCT's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater before theatres were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The piece is scheduled to resume performances and open in Spring 2021.

Additional writers will be announced for the commission in the coming weeks.

