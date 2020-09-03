Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, and Marco Ramirez to Create New Works for Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Sep 03, 2020
 
The playwrights are part of Lincoln Center Theater’s inaugural Beaumont New Play Commission Program.
Playwrights Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, and Marco Ramirez have been selected to create new works that will debut at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater. The opportunity stems from Lincoln Center Theater's newly announced Beaumont New Play Commission Program.

“I believe that we are in a golden age of American playwriting, and Branden, Lynn, and Marco are three of the finest writers at work today,” said André Bishop, LCT’s producing artistic director. “We can think of no better way to inaugurate this program than to engage these three artists to use their imagination, creativity, and passion to create new works for the Beaumont stage.”

Past productions at LCT by the selected writers include Jacobs-Jenkins’ War, directed by recently hired Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, and Ramirez’s The Royale. Intimate Apparel, an opera based on Nottage’s play of the same name, was in previews at LCT's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater before theatres were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The piece is scheduled to resume performances and open in Spring 2021.

Additional writers will be announced for the commission in the coming weeks.

First Look at Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ War

First Look at Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ War

Take a look at War by award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins at Lincoln Center Theater.

war_prod_HR_2541.jpg
Charlayne Woodard, Rachel Nicks, Michele Shay and Chris Myers in War Erin Baiano
war_prod_HR_2542.jpg
Chris Myers and Rachel Nicks in War Erin Baiano
war_prod_HR_2544.jpg
Chris Myers, Rachel Nicks, Reggie Gowland, Austin Durant and Michele Shay in War Erin Baiano
war_prod_HR_2540.jpg
Lance Coadie Williams, Charlayne Woodard, Rachel Nicks and Chris Myers in War Erin Baiano
war_prod_HR_2543.jpg
Michele Shay and Austin Durant in War Erin Baiano
