Brandon Victor Dixon, Chloë Sevigny, Donja R. Love, More Tapped to Present New Digital Works at The New Group

Edie Falco, Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, and more will be featured in the diverse array of digital works.

Get ready to see more of your theatre favorites on screen next year. Brandon Victor Dixon, Chloë Sevigny, Donja R. Love, Edie Falco, and more will all take part in new digital projects produced by The New Group’s Off-Stage division in 2021.

The works include a musical with a score co-created by Dixon, a solo show directed by Sevigny, a multi-episode series written and directed by Love, and a documentary about the COVID-era featuring Falco. Also among the highlights are a production of Beckett’s Waiting for Godot featuring Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, and Wallace Shawn.

“When I finally emerged from shock, I found myself surrounded by artists and producer friends with ‘what's next - let’s take risks like we always do’ looks on their Zoom faces,” said Artistic Director Scott Elliott. The projects are supported by John Ridley’s Nō Studios with select projects co-produced by MiLa Media.

In addition, The New Group has confirmed that when it is safe to do so, it will present in-person performances of The Fever by Wallace Shawn and the previously announced musical Black No More.

The slate below begins production and filming in early 2021 and will be available as they are completed throughout the year with exact dates to be announced later. Programming will be available to watch with the Off Stage Access Pass. Visit TheNewGroup.org for more information.

Waiting for Godot

By Samuel Beckett

Directed by Scott Elliott

Beckett’s vision of living in perpetual uncertainty, insecurity, anxiety, and loneliness is refracted through the day-to-day realities of our current moment. The work features Hawke as Vladimir, Leguizamo as Estragon, Shawn as Lucky, Tarik Trotter as Pozzo, and Drake Bradshaw as Boy.

The Dinner

Produced in collaboration with WalkRunFly Productions and Shariffa Ali

Written and directed by Warren Adams

Music and lyrics by Brandon Victor Dixon and Michael Olatuja with rap lyrics by Ronve' O'Daniel and poetry by Daniel J. Watts.

The company will feature Dixon, with additional casting to be announced.

Six college friends pledged to each other to come together around a table every June 19 to celebrate their bond. In 2019, they come together for their 19th dinner. A year later everything has changed.

Lypsinka Must Be Destroyed… Again

Written and performed by John Epperson

Directed by Chloë Sevigny

Lypsinka, Goddess of Showbiz, finds herself once again in a state of limbo. Will she be able to manage another interior crisis? Only her hairdresser knows for sure. Downtown legend Lypsinka—the surrealist stage creation of Epperson—returns with this brand new work in a whole new medium.

Singing Heads

Written and composed by Richard Thomas

Directed by Monet

In his signature style, Thomas follows The New Group bow of his Jerry Springer – The Opera with this series of one-person micro-musicals based on true events, blending stand-up with show tunes.

I Need Space

Written and directed by Donja R. Love.

After their engagement went viral, Malcolm and his fiancé quickly became social media’s go-to couple for relationship advice. But Malcolm ended the relationship, and he still doesn’t know why. Now alone and throwing himself into online hook-ups, he’s having to look at what drives him away from people, with millions of followers watching. Told entirely through a series of video encounters, I Need Space is a multi-episode web series taking a frank and voyeuristic look into one man’s struggle with love and loneliness.

Bernarda’s Daughters

Inspired by Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba, by Diane Exavier

Directed by Dominique Rider

It’s summer in Flatbush; streets are hot with protest, and the Abellard sisters are trapped in their mother’s house. In this radio play exploration of private and public grief, Black women's voices call out in a complex chorus of big frustrations and small joys in a moment where physical touch remains beyond reach.

What I Did For Love

Directed by Alexandra Shiva and Scott Elliott

Produced by Frank Marshall and John Ridley

Starring Edie Falco, with additional casting to be announced

Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Shiva follows a group of New York theatre folk, led by director Elliott and actor Falco, who, missing their work and each other so terribly, can’t help but turn their lives upside down in order to rehearse Thomas Bradshaw’s incredibly timely take on Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull.