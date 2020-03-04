Brandon Victor Dixon, Jennifer Damiano, More to Star in World Premiere of Black No More Musical by Tariq Trotter and John Ridley

The New Group will present the musical Off-Broadway this fall.

The New Group's 2020–2021 Off-Broadway season will launch in October with the world premiere of Black No More, a new satirical musical by Oscar winner John Ridley and Tarik Trotter (Black Thought of The Roots). Composer Trotter will also appear in the production, along with Tony nominees Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton) and Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, The New Group's recent Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice), Tamika Lawrence (If/Then), and Theo Stockman (American Psycho). Featuring a book by Ridley and based on George S. Schuyler's 1930s novel, the musical follows Dr. Junius Crookman, who devises a way to make any person white—thus "solving the American race problem." New Group Artistic Director Scott Elliott will direct the world premiere at the Pershing Square Signature Center, which will also feature choreography by Tony winner Bill T. Jones and orchestrations by Tony winner Daryl Waters. Development of the musical was first reported in 2016. Additional casting and exact dates—as well as The New Group's full 2020–2021 lineup—will be announced later.