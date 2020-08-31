Teal Wicks, Kate Baldwin, Brandon Victor Dixon to Perform Live Labor Day Weekend

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Teal Wicks, Kate Baldwin, Brandon Victor Dixon to Perform Live Labor Day Weekend
By Dan Meyer
Aug 31, 2020
 
The socially distant performances at Open Jar Studios will raise money for a variety of Broadway-related charities.
Teal Wicks, Kate Baldwin, and Brandon Victor Dixon
Teal Wicks, Kate Baldwin, and Brandon Victor Dixon

The Cher Show's Teal Wicks is among the lineup of live, in-person concerts at Open Jar Studios as part of the Broadway Relief Benefit to raise money for a variety of industry-related charities. Wicks will perform September 4, with the previously announced Kate Baldwin and Brandon Victor Dixon now scheduled for September 5 and 6, respectively.

The Broadway favorites join a lineup that has already included concerts by Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Anthony Nunziata and Vinny Pastore’s Gangster Squad. The charities benefiting from the performances include The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, The Actors Fund, City Harvest, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The WeAre Foundation, and The Nick Cordero Fund.

The socially distant performances begin at 8 PM ET. In addition to the live concerts, a free live stream is available to watch from home. For a complete schedule and tickets, click here.

READ: Kate Baldwin, Joshua Henry, More Celebrate Open Jar Studio’s Unveiling

The venue space inside Open Jar has been transformed to include an isolated stage with a 20-foot gap between the artist and the audience in addition to plexiglass panels between seats. By recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of New York, the space will be ventilated with outside air for two hours prior to the event, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection will take place between each performance of all equipment and facilities.

All attendees will be required to wear masks, submit a health questionnaire, and undergo temperature checks at the door during a no-contact check in process.

A Look Inside Joshua Henry's Concert Performance at Open Jar Studios

A Look Inside Joshua Henry's Concert Performance at Open Jar Studios

10 PHOTOS
Joshua Henry
Open Jar Studios Roberto Araujo
Open Jar Studios
Open Jar Studios Roberto Araujo
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Roberto Araujo
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Roberto Araujo
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Roberto Araujo
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Roberto Araujo
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Roberto Araujo
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Roberto Araujo
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry Roberto Araujo
Open Jar Studios
Open Jar Studios Roberto Araujo
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.