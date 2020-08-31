Teal Wicks, Kate Baldwin, Brandon Victor Dixon to Perform Live Labor Day Weekend

The socially distant performances at Open Jar Studios will raise money for a variety of Broadway-related charities.

The Cher Show's Teal Wicks is among the lineup of live, in-person concerts at Open Jar Studios as part of the Broadway Relief Benefit to raise money for a variety of industry-related charities. Wicks will perform September 4, with the previously announced Kate Baldwin and Brandon Victor Dixon now scheduled for September 5 and 6, respectively.

The Broadway favorites join a lineup that has already included concerts by Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Anthony Nunziata and Vinny Pastore’s Gangster Squad. The charities benefiting from the performances include The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, The Actors Fund, City Harvest, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The WeAre Foundation, and The Nick Cordero Fund.

The socially distant performances begin at 8 PM ET. In addition to the live concerts, a free live stream is available to watch from home. For a complete schedule and tickets, click here .

The venue space inside Open Jar has been transformed to include an isolated stage with a 20-foot gap between the artist and the audience in addition to plexiglass panels between seats. By recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City of New York, the space will be ventilated with outside air for two hours prior to the event, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection will take place between each performance of all equipment and facilities.

All attendees will be required to wear masks, submit a health questionnaire, and undergo temperature checks at the door during a no-contact check in process.

