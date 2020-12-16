Brave Hearts for Broadway's Holidays From the Heart Streams December 16

The holiday tribute to Broadway by frontline and essential workers features Judy Kuhn, Ann Harada, Shoshana Bean, and more.

Holidays From the Heart, a frontline worker tribute to the theatre industry from Brave Hearts for Broadway, debuts on Playbill December 16. The event features cameos from Judy Norton, Judy Kuhn, Daryl Roth, Laurie Metcalf, Ann Harada, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell, Deborah Tranelli, Isabella Cascarano, Devin Ilaw, N'Kenge, Shoshana Bean, and more. Watch the special event above from 7 PM ET.

Brave Hearts for Broadway unites healthcare workers to support the urgent needs of the theatre community affected by COVID-19. Holidays From the Heart follows Brave Hearts' Let Us Entertain You concert, which streamed on Playbill in September, also in support of The Actors Fund.

Flip through the Holidays From the Heart digital program:





The event is the brainchild of producer, playwright, and registered nurse Michael E. Merritt, who has assembled more than 120 people from 11 different countries around the world to create The FrontLine Choir and Friends.

Holidays From the Heart is available to watch for free, but donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged. You can make a donation by visiting ActorsFund.org/BraveHearts.