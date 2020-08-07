Brenda Braxton Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Donna Marie Asbury and Amra-Faye Wright, August 7

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Brenda Braxton Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Donna Marie Asbury and Amra-Faye Wright, August 7
By Andrew Gans
Aug 07, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, August 7.

Among those helping Braxton celebrate her birthday include fellow Chicago favorites Donna Marie Asbury and Amra-Faye Wright. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM.

Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Charlotte d'Amboise, Donna Marie Asbury, and Amra-Faye Wright Jeremy Daniel

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.