Brenda Braxton Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Smokey Joe's Cafe's Ken Ard, Adrian Bailey, DeLee Lively, Victor Trent Cook, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, September 1 at 8 PM ET. Watch in the video above.

Braxton welcomes her former Smokey Joe's Cafe co-stars Adrian Bailey, Tony nominee DeLee Lively, Ken Ard, Frederick B. Owens, Deb Lyons, Tony nominee Victor Trent Cook, and Matt Bogart.

Smokey Joe's Cafe, featuring the songs of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, opened on Broadway in March 2, 1995, playing over 2,000 performances through January 16, 2000. The musical was nominated for seven 1995 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

