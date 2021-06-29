Brenda Braxton Guest Hosts Stars in the House June 29

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Brenda Braxton Guest Hosts Stars in the House June 29
By Andrew Gans
Jun 29, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, June 29.

Braxton looks back at her favorite moments as a guest and guest host of the series during the pandemic. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

American_Son_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_22_HR.jpg
Brenda Braxton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Annaleigh Ashford, Sam Harris, Brenda Braxton and Michele Lee Preview 54 Below Concerts

Annaleigh Ashford, Sam Harris, Brenda Braxton and Michele Lee Preview 54 Below Concerts

Annaleigh Ashford, Sam Harris, Brenda Braxton and Michele Lee will offer concerts at the intimate 54 Below in the coming months. They offered a preview the afternoon of Jan. 13.

224 PHOTOS
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele Lee
Michele Lee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.