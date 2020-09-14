Brenda Braxton Guest Hosts Stars in the House September 14

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, Chicago) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, September 14.

Braxton welcomes fellow Norwegian Cruise Line performers Darryl Jovan Williams and Steven Scarpetti along with Senior Director of Entertainment Robert Dean Hertenstein. Watch above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

