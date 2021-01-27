Brian Moreland Named Broadway Global Producer of the Year

By Dan Meyer
Jan 27, 2021
 
The industry veteran’s credits include Sea Wall/A Life and The Sound Inside.
Brian Moreland has been selected as the ninth annual Broadway Global Producer of the Year. The industry veteran’s credits include Sea Wall/A Life and The Sound Inside, both of which scored 2020 Tony nominations for Best Play.

Moreland will be honored with a commissioned art piece entitled “Producer’s Puzzle” by internationally acclaimed artist Steve Marshall. Marshall donates a portion of his commissions to the corrective surgery nonprofit Smile Train.

“‘Producer’ is a term that can mean many things: fundraiser, matchmaker, referee, and cheerleader. Brian is all of these things and more,” says Broadway Global Founder Richard Cameron. “The Main Stem works that he has produced are varied and all tell rich, complex, and multi-dimensional stories that are deeply human. He’s a passionate theatre maker and a leader for our community as we prepare to enter the next phase of this unprecedented period in our history.”

Moreland’s upcoming projects include Thoughts of a Colored Man and American Buffalo on Broadway, and Blue at the Apollo Theater. In addition, Moreland works closely with TDF and is an active member of the Board of Governors at The Broadway League (where he is also co-chair of the Multicultural Task Force) as well as a trustee of the board for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Previous winners of the Broadway Global Producer of the Year award include Alia Jones-Harvey, Stephen Byrd, Tom Smedes, Catherine Schreiber, Cathy Rigby McCoy, Tom McCoy, Tom Kirdahy, Michael A. Alden, Dale Badway, and Jordan Scott Gilbert.

Forrest McClendon in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Forrest McClendon in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
Ryan Jamaal Swain in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Ryan Jamaal Swain in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
Keenan Scott II in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Keenan Scott II in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
Ryan Jamaal Swain and Reynaldo Piniella in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Ryan Jamaal Swain and Reynaldo Piniella in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Hollie Wright and Jody Reynard in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
Jerome Preston Bates, Brandon Dion Gregory, Reynaldo Piniella, Garrett Turner, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Jody Reynard, and Forrest McClendon in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Jerome Preston Bates, Brandon Dion Gregory, Reynaldo Piniella, Garrett Turner, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Jody Reynard, and Forrest McClendon in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Hollie Wright and Jerome Preston Bates in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
Ryan Jamaal Swain and Reynaldo Piniella in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Ryan Jamaal Swain and Reynaldo Piniella in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Ryan Jamaal Swain, Jody Reynard, Garrett Turner, and Brandon Dion Gregory in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
Ashley Louis Paris and Ryan Jamaal Swain in rehearsal for<i> Thoughts of a Colored Man</i>
Ashley Louis Paris and Ryan Jamaal Swain in rehearsal for Thoughts of a Colored Man Brenna Merritt
