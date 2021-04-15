Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Menken, Andrea Martin, Josh Groban, More Set for 2021 Broadway Teachers Workshop

The stars will work with theatre teachers at the online conference focused on preparing for a post-COVID academic year.

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Alan Menken, Joe Mantello, Devon Glover, Michael Feinstein, Andrea Martin and Christian Borle will be on hand for the 2021 Broadway Teachers Workshop, an online series of workshops scheduled for July 12-16. This year's workshops will focus on preparing for the post-COVID academic year.

The Broadway Teaching Group event, being held virtually for a second year because of health guidelines, connects middle and high school arts educators with Broadway artists to learn new teaching methods and production skills—all while networking with peers and industry professionals.

Educators will be able to attend a full line-up of streaming, interactive workshops and seminars covering such topics as creativity, mindfulness, and managing anxiety; cast bonding; learning loss and recovery; bringing back your audience safely; integrating your show into curriculum; repertoire and production resources for a new reality; hybrid directing; hip-hop Shakespeare; choreography components; puppetry (with The Lion King designer Michael Curry); next-level stage design elements; intimacy coordination; and addressing equity and inclusivity.

The summer conference will also feature sneak previews of Six, Mrs. Doubtfire, Tina, Company, and Girl From the North Country, all shows preparing to re-open on Broadway when possible. Attendees will have access to panel discussions featuring the shows' casts and creative team members.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop is produced in conjunction with Music Theatre International, Playbill, and ShowTix4U. For more information, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.