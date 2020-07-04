Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, More Are Part of PBS' A Capitol Fourth Concert July 4

Vanessa Williams and John Stamos host the annual celebration.

Stage and screen stars Vanessa Williams and John Stamos host the 40th anniversary presentation of A Capitol Fourth, which airs on PBS July 4 at 8 PM ET.

The annual July 4 celebration features new performances from locations across the country, as well as highlights from the concert’s 40-year history. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional live concert will not be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol; instead, this year’s performances were pre-taped without a live audience.

The broadcast features performances by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime), Tony winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights), Grammy winner and Tony nominee Renée Fleming (Carousel), Grammy winner Patti LaBelle, Grammy winner John Fogerty, The Temptations, country music star Trace Adkins, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, Grammy-winning gospel vocalist Yolanda Adams, singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert, country music star Lauren Alaina, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of pops conductor Jack Everly.

The 90-minute presentation also includes a tribute to workers on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic, a segment honoring the contributions of African American heroes from past and present, and a salute to wounded warriors and their families.

Also participating in new and some select past performances are members of the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The Joint Armed Forces Chorus, United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington, and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

“For four decades A Capitol Fourth has paid tribute to our nation’s birthday and the hopes and dreams of all Americans,” said Executive Producer Michael Colbert in an earlier statement. “This year, our broadcast will reflect what we as a country have faced and the challenges ahead, while showcasing our message of inclusion, patriotism and love.”

The concert will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and PBS.org and available as Video on Demand, July 4–18.

(Updated July 4, 2020)