Brian Stokes Mitchell, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, More to Be Honored by The Actors Fund

By Dan Meyer
Oct 05, 2020
 
The organization's virtual gala will take place this fall.
Broadway favorites Brian Stokes Mitchell, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more will be honored at The Actors Fund’s virtual gala November 2. The event begins at 7 PM ET and will include special tribute performances from a lineup of artists to be announced.

Also recognized this year are founding member and Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem Virginia Johnson, co-owner of the New York Giants and philanthropist Steve Tisch, and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations President Richard L. Trumka. The evening will also celebrate The Actors Fund Career Transition For Dancers, a program of the nonprofit for 35 years.

While the honorees have served the theatre industry in a number of ways throughout their careers, notable among them is Tony winner Stokes (Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha), who has served as the Fund’s chairman for 16 years. “[His] spirit of generosity and collaboration, and his inspired leadership continue to ensure that our services respond to the entertainment community’s needs, and remain true to our mission of supporting a life in the arts,” said Joseph P. Benincasa, president and CEO.

For more information, visit ActorsFund.org.

