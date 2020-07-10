Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patrick Vaill, More Set for Dear New York Special, Airing July 11

Robert Klein hosts the 30-minute program, which will raise funds for New Yorkers affected by the pandemic.

The John A. Reisenbach Foundation will host Dear New York, airing July 11 at 7 PM ET on NY-broadcast network affiliates WABC, WCBS, WNBC, and FOX5.

Robert Klein (They're Playing Our Song) will narrate the 30-minute program, which will showcase interviews with four New Yorkers whose stories are emblematic of the many affected by the ongoing pandemic: Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry in the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!), comic Gina Brillon, chef JJ Johnson, and musician Antoine Roney. The four interviews were filmed at NYC venues The Triad Theater, Blue Note Jazz Club, Harlem restaurant Fieldtrip, and Gotham Comedy Club.

Also making appearances and sharing messages are Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, actor/comic Susie Essman, and chef Daniel Boulud.

Viewers are invited to donate at JARnyc.org. Funds raised will benefit JAR grantees, including 10 new grantees that support programs across the city that are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

“Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, JAR has developed the ability to see what is invisible to many and gained the experience to know what to do about it,” said JAR Executive Director Naomi Ryan. “Our goal is to support our existing grantees, whose needs have become more urgent, and also to extend our reach to as many newly vulnerable New Yorkers as possible. By making life better and safer for those in need—our neighbors, family and friends—we make life better and safer for all.”

