Brian Stokes Mitchell Urges Voters to ‘Make Them Hear You’ at the Ballot Box

The Tony winner and chair of The Actors Fund offers a new version of the Ragtime classic just in time for the upcoming election.

Tony Award winner and Special Tony recipient Brian Stokes Mitchell has released a new rendition of one of the songs from his critically acclaimed performance in Ragtime in a special music video. Take a look above as the Broadway favorite urges voters to "Make Them Hear You" at the ballot box.

Mitchell originated the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, earning a Tony nomination for his performance. (He would ultimately win two years later for Kiss Me, Kate). With a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and music by Stephen Flaherty, Ragtime depicted another contentious time in American history: the turn of the 20th century. Now, Mitchell has returned to the song “in praise of American Heroes” like Booker T. Washington (a character in the musical), as well as leaders, artists, and activists like Sojourner Truth, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rosa Parks, the Tuskegee Airmen, Langston Hughes, Nina Simone, Congressman John Lewis, and many more.

The video serves as a reminder to vote and make your voice heard with the November 3 Election Day looming.

Mitchell is also the Chairman of the Board of The Actors Fund, the organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

