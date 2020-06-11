Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams, More Join Lincoln Center's Memorial for Us All Lineup

The interfaith collaboration honors those lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams will lead Memorial for Us All streaming broadcasts June 14 and July 5, respectively, both at 6 PM ET.

The series, which launched May 3 with Wynton Marsalis and has also featured Tony nominee Norm Lewis and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, offers unity, comfort, and healing through music.

Anyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored here.

The broadcasts are available on Lincoln Center’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages, and on demand at Lincoln Center’s website.

Other upcoming hosts include Gaby Moreno (June 21) and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra (June 28).

The organizational partners for the collaboration include The Interfaith Center of New York, New York Disaster Interfaith Services, Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships, NYC Office of the Mayor, The New York Board of Rabbis, Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

