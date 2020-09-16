Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Headline Theatre Under the Stars Virtual Gala

The Houston theatre company recently postponed its season until May 2021.

Two-time Tony recipient Brian Stokes Mitchell will headline Theatre Under The Stars' first virtual gala, Lights Up Houston, November 7 at 8 PM ET.

Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse will emcee the evening, which will feature a performance by Mitchell (joining remotely from New York City).

Guests will be able to watch the streaming program and simultaneously use an app to participate in live and silent auctions, with all proceeds going to the non-profit theatre company.

Mitchell earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate. He also received Tony nominations for his work in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2016. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Shuffle Along…, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Mitchell received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund.

Gala chairs are Elaine Balagia Croucher, Megan Hotze, Amy Pierce, Helen Shaffer, and Hector Villareal.

Tickets, which start at $250, are available at TUTS.com/LightsUp.

