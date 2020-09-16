Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Headline Theatre Under the Stars Virtual Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Headline Theatre Under the Stars Virtual Gala
By Andrew Gans
Sep 16, 2020
 
The Houston theatre company recently postponed its season until May 2021.
Chita_Rivera_Awards_2018_46_HR.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony recipient Brian Stokes Mitchell will headline Theatre Under The Stars' first virtual gala, Lights Up Houston, November 7 at 8 PM ET.

Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse will emcee the evening, which will feature a performance by Mitchell (joining remotely from New York City).

READ: Houston's Theatre Under the Stars Delays Season Until May 2021

Guests will be able to watch the streaming program and simultaneously use an app to participate in live and silent auctions, with all proceeds going to the non-profit theatre company.

Mitchell earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate. He also received Tony nominations for his work in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2016. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, Shuffle Along…, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Mitchell received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund.

Gala chairs are Elaine Balagia Croucher, Megan Hotze, Amy Pierce, Helen Shaffer, and Hector Villareal.

Tickets, which start at $250, are available at TUTS.com/LightsUp.

From Ragtime to Shuffle Along: Celebrating Brian Stokes Mitchell's Greatest Stage Roles

From Ragtime to Shuffle Along: Celebrating Brian Stokes Mitchell's Greatest Stage Roles

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along.

44 PHOTOS
Angela Teek and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Oh, Kay!</i>
Angela Teek and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Oh, Kay! Martha Swope
Tamara Tunie, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in <i>Oh, Kay!</i>
Tamara Tunie, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in Oh, Kay! Martha Swope
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in <i>Oh, Kay!</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Angela Teek in Oh, Kay! Martha Swope
Jeff Hyslop and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Kiss of the Spider Woman</i>
Jeff Hyslop and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss of the Spider Woman Martha Swope
Jeff Hyslop, Chita Rivera and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Kiss of the Spider Woman</i>
Jeff Hyslop, Chita Rivera and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss of the Spider Woman Martha Swope
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Howard McGillin in <i>Kiss of the Spider Woman</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Howard McGillin in Kiss of the Spider Woman Martha Swope
Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>
Brian Stokes MItchell in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Brian Stokes MItchell and Audra McDonald in <i>Ragtime</i>
Brian Stokes MItchell and Audra McDonald in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes MItchell record <i>Ragtime</i>
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes MItchell record Ragtime
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.