Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Host I Miss The Music—Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse, Featuring Over 40 Broadway Artists

Set to participate are Tony winners Betty Buckley, Judy Kaye, Beth Leavel, Alice Ripley, and many more.

The Erie Playhouse will present I Miss The Music—Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse, featuring over 40 Broadway artists, December 3 at 7 PM ET.

Hosted by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, the virtual fundraiser will feature Nick Adams, Jodi Benson, Ashley Blanchet, Sierra Boggess, Betty Buckley, Alan Campbell, Danny Burstein, Kennedy Caughell, Kim Criswell, Paige Davis, Sandy Duncan, David Green, Cris Groenendaal, Ann Harada, Dee Hoty, Devin Ilaw, Kimberly Immanuel, Judy Kaye, Lauren Kennedy, Beth Kirkpatrick, Blaine Alden Krauss, Beth Leavel, Joshua Morgan, Paige O'Hara, Patrick Page, Christine Pedi, Ron Raines, Jelani Remy, Noah J. Ricketts, Alice Ripley, Thom Sesma, Stephen Schwartz, Eric Sciotto, Douglas Sills, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Sean Thompson, Kay Trinidad, Tamara Tunie, and Jim Walton. Also on will bill: Julie Craig and Iain Armitage.

Viewers will also see a performance from over 40 Erie-area high school students.

The Erie Playhouse was founded over 100 years ago with a focus on performing quality live theatre with and for the Erie community. Kate Neubert-Lechner, executive director of the Playhouse, said, “The arts are deeply struggling across the world during this time. This outpouring of support from the Broadway community for the Erie Playhouse is both humbling and unprecedented. We will never be able to find the right words of gratitude for all of this love sent our way.”

The fundraiser is created by Julian Decker, Mike Karns, Jim Wilhelm, and Jeff Potter.

The benefit concert is give-what-you-can, with donations accepted at EriePlayhouse.org/Donate. The concert will broadcast via Facebook Live, on YouTube, and on the Erie Playhouse website.

