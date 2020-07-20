Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Offer In-Person Outdoor Benefit Concert in Massachusetts

Proceeds will go to the Berkshire Theatre Group, The Actors Fund, and Black Theatre United.

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will offer an in-person benefit concert under the tent at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, September 5 at 8 PM ET. Proceeds benefit the Berkshire Theatre Group, The Actors Fund, and Black Theatre United.

As previously announced, Berkshire Theatre Group has created special COVID-19 safety guidelines for all performances, including face mask requirements for all attendees, temperature scans upon entry, and one-way traffic flows throughout the theatre.

Mitchell currently serves as Chairman of The Actors Fund and is one of the founding members of Black Theatre United, which launched in June.

In addition to his Tony win in the 1999 revival of Kiss Me, Kate, Mitchell earned Tony nods for his performances in Ragtime, King Hedley II, and Man of La Mancha. More recently, the Broadway star appeared in Shuffle Along and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. He received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in 2016 for his work with the Actors Fund.

For concert tickets and more information about the performance, click here.

