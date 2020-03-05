Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Talk Ragtime and More at 92Y

The Tony winner will sit down to discuss his career and work with The Actor’s Fund.

Brian Stokes Mitchell will sit down with Playbill’s Ruthie Fierberg March 31 for a panel at 92Y, discussing the star’s upcoming Ragtime concert and more career highlights. In addition, Mitchell will discuss his role as Chairman of The Actors Fund and how theatre plays a role in civil discourse.

The Kiss Me, Kate Tony winner was last seen on Broadway in 2016 in Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. That same year, he received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for his commitment to supporting members of the entertainment community in crisis or transition through his work with the Fund. More recently, the crooner dropped his latest album, Plays With Music.

LISTEN: A Track From Brian Stokes Mitchell’s Solo Album Plays With Music

Mitchell will return to the role of Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in the one-night-only benefit concert of Ragtime opposite fellow Tony winner and former co-star Audra McDonald April 27 at the Minskoff Theatre. Also in April, the star will be honored by the Actors Fund alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

For tickets and more information, visit 92Y.org .



