Bring It On: The Musical Tour Sets New London Dates

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Bring It On: The Musical Tour Sets New London Dates
By Andrew Gans
Mar 02, 2021
 
Amber Davies and Louis Smith will head the cast.
The cast of<i> Bring It On The Musical.</i>
The cast of Bring It On The Musical. Uli

The international tour of Bring It On: The Musical will play a London engagement at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall December 8, 2021–January 22, 2022, following a November 30–December 4 engagement at the New Theatre, Peterborough. The London run had been scheduled for December 9–January 10, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

As previously announced, the production will be led by Amber Davies as Campbell alongside Louis Smith as Cameron. Full casting and additional tour dates will be announced at a later time.

Inspired by the 2000 film, Bring It On features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green, and a book by Jeff Whitty.

Guy Unsworth directs with choreography by Fabian Aloise, set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland, and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. They will be joined by Danny MacDonald as acrobatic director and Aundrea Fudge as dialect coach.

Tickets for the Southbank Centre run go on sale March 5. Visit BringItOnTheMusicalUK.com.

Bring It On: The Musical Brings It to Broadway

Bring It On: The Musical Brings It to Broadway

The production opened at Broadway's St. James Theatre August 1, 2012.

22 PHOTOS
The cast
Cast Joan Marcus
Ariana DeBose, Ryann Redmond and Gregory Haney
Ariana DeBose, Ryann Redmond, and Gregory Haney Joan Marcus
The cast
Cast Joan Marcus
The cast
Cast Joan Marcus
The company
Cast Craig Schwartz
Taylor Louderman and cast
Taylor Louderman and cast Craig Schwartz
The company
Cast Craig Schwartz
The company
Cast Craig Schwartz
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman Craig Schwartz
Taylor Louderman and Adrienne Warren
Taylor Louderman and Adrienne Warren Craig Schwartz
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.