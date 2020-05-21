BritBox to Make Complete BBC Shakespeare Collection Available for Streaming

The 37-title collection includes performances by Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Jonathan Pryce, John Cleese, and more.

Britbox will add the complete BBC Television Shakespeare Collection to its subscription streaming platform May 26. The expansive collection, never before made available for streaming in its entirety on one platform, includes films of nearly all 39 of Shakespeare's canonical dramatic works, performed by such actors as Helen Mirren, Robert Lindsay, Brenda Blethyn, John Cleese, Alan Rickman, John Gielgud, and Jonathan Pryce.

Created by the BBC and U.K. commercial broadcaster ITV, Britbox brings British TV to streaming subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Subscriptions run at $6.99 per month.

Take a look at the complete collection:

All’s Well That Ends Well, with Celia Johnson, Ian Charleson, Michael Hordern, Robert Lindsay

Antony and Cleopatra, with John Paul, Jonathan Adams, Jane Lapotaire, Ian Charleson

As You Like It, with Helen Mirren, David Prowse

The Comedy of Errors, with Michael Kitchen, Roger Daltrey, Cyril Cusack, Charles Gray, Nicolas Chagrin

The Tragedy of Coriolanus, with Paul Jesson, Ray Roberts, Leon Lissek, Patrick Godfrey, Russell Kilmister

Cymbeline, with Robert Lindsay, Richard Johnson, Helen Mirren, Michael Pennington

Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, with Derek Jacobi, Claire Bloom, Patrick Stewart, Geoffrey Bateman

Henry IV Part 1, with Jon Finch, David Gwillim, Rob Edwards, Clive Swift, Robert Morris, David Neal, Richard Owens

Henry IV Part 2, with Jon Finch, David Gwillim, Rob Edwards, David Neal

Henry V, with John Abineri, Robert Ashby, Trevor Baxter, Brenda Bruce

Henry VI Part 1, with John Benfield, Brenda Blethyn, Peter Benson, Michael Byrne, Anthony Brown

Henry VI Part 2, with John Benfield, Peter Benson, David Burke, Arthur Cox

Henry VI Part 3, with John Benfield, Peter Benson, Gerald Blackmore, Michael Byrne, Antony Brown

Henry VIII, with John Stride, Julian Glover, Ronald Pickup, Timothy West, John Rowe

Julius Caesar, with Richard Pasco, Charles Gray, Keitch Michell, David Collings, John Sterland

King Lear, with Michael Hordern, John Shrapnel, Brenda Blethyn, Norman Rodway, Michael Kitchen, Penelope Wilton

The Life and Death of King John, with Leonard Rossiter, William Whymper, John Thaw, Mary Morris, Phyllida Law

Love’s Labour’s Lost, with Jonathan Kent, Christopher Blake, Geoffrey Burridge, David Warner, Paddy Navin

Macbeth, with Brenda Bruce, Jane Lapotaire, Anne Dyson, Mark Dignam, Nicol Williamson

Measure for Measure, with Kenneth Colley, Kate Nelligan, John Clegg, Tim Pigott-Smith, Christopher Strauli, Eileen Page

The Merchant of Venice, with John Franklyn-Robbins, John Rhys-Davies, Alan David, John Nettles

The Merry Wives of Windsor, with Alan Bennett, Richard O’Callaghan, Tenniel Evans, Judy Davis, Ron Cook

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with Helen Mirren, Diana Rigg, Judi Dench

Much Ado About Nothing, with Lee Montague, Tim Faulkner, Cherie Lunghi, Jon Finch, Robert Lindsay

Pericles, Prince of Tyre, with Edward Petherbridge, John Woodvine, Edita Brychta, Patrick Godfrey, John Bardon

Richard II, with Derek Jacobi, John Gielgud, Jon Finch, Clifford Rose, Charles Keating, Richard Owens

Romeo and Juliet, with Alan Rickman, John Gielgud, Anthony Andrews

The Taming of the Shrew, with John Cleese, Sarah Badel

The Tempest, with Michael Hordern, Derek Godfrey, David Waller, Warren Clarke

Timon of Athens, with John Fortune, John Bird, Tony Jay, Jonathan Pryce

Titus Andronicus, with Paul Davies Prowles, Edward Hardwicke, Walter Brown, Neil McCaul, Eileen Atkins

The Tragedy of Richard III, with Ron Cook, Peter Benson, Antony Brown, David Burke, Michael Byrne, Arthur Cox

Troilus and Cressida, with Suzanne Burden, Charles Gray, Anton Lesser, Tony Steedman, Geoffrey Chater

Twelfth Night, with Alec McCowen, Robert Hardy, Felicity Kendal, Sinéad Cusack, Robert Lindsay

The Two Gentlemen of Verona, with Frank Barrie, Tessa Peake-Jones, Tyler Butterworth, Michael Byrne, Daniel Flynn

The Winter’s Tale, with John Welsh, David Burke, Robert Stephens, Jeremy Kemp, John Bailey

