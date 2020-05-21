BritBox to Make Complete BBC Shakespeare Collection Available for Streaming

Britbox will add the complete BBC Television Shakespeare Collection to its subscription streaming platform May 26. The expansive collection, never before made available for streaming in its entirety on one platform, includes films of nearly all 39 of Shakespeare's canonical dramatic works, performed by such actors as Helen Mirren, Robert Lindsay, Brenda Blethyn, John Cleese, Alan Rickman, John Gielgud, and Jonathan Pryce.
Created by the BBC and U.K. commercial broadcaster ITV, Britbox brings British TV to streaming subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Subscriptions run at $6.99 per month.
Take a look at the complete collection:
All’s Well That Ends Well, with Celia Johnson, Ian Charleson, Michael Hordern, Robert Lindsay
Antony and Cleopatra, with John Paul, Jonathan Adams, Jane Lapotaire, Ian Charleson
As You Like It, with Helen Mirren, David Prowse
The Comedy of Errors, with Michael Kitchen, Roger Daltrey, Cyril Cusack, Charles Gray, Nicolas Chagrin
The Tragedy of Coriolanus, with Paul Jesson, Ray Roberts, Leon Lissek, Patrick Godfrey, Russell Kilmister
Cymbeline, with Robert Lindsay, Richard Johnson, Helen Mirren, Michael Pennington
Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, with Derek Jacobi, Claire Bloom, Patrick Stewart, Geoffrey Bateman
Henry IV Part 1, with Jon Finch, David Gwillim, Rob Edwards, Clive Swift, Robert Morris, David Neal, Richard Owens
Henry IV Part 2, with Jon Finch, David Gwillim, Rob Edwards, David Neal
Henry V, with John Abineri, Robert Ashby, Trevor Baxter, Brenda Bruce
Henry VI Part 1, with John Benfield, Brenda Blethyn, Peter Benson, Michael Byrne, Anthony Brown
Henry VI Part 2, with John Benfield, Peter Benson, David Burke, Arthur Cox
Henry VI Part 3, with John Benfield, Peter Benson, Gerald Blackmore, Michael Byrne, Antony Brown
Henry VIII, with John Stride, Julian Glover, Ronald Pickup, Timothy West, John Rowe
Julius Caesar, with Richard Pasco, Charles Gray, Keitch Michell, David Collings, John Sterland
King Lear, with Michael Hordern, John Shrapnel, Brenda Blethyn, Norman Rodway, Michael Kitchen, Penelope Wilton
The Life and Death of King John, with Leonard Rossiter, William Whymper, John Thaw, Mary Morris, Phyllida Law
Love’s Labour’s Lost, with Jonathan Kent, Christopher Blake, Geoffrey Burridge, David Warner, Paddy Navin
Macbeth, with Brenda Bruce, Jane Lapotaire, Anne Dyson, Mark Dignam, Nicol Williamson
Measure for Measure, with Kenneth Colley, Kate Nelligan, John Clegg, Tim Pigott-Smith, Christopher Strauli, Eileen Page
The Merchant of Venice, with John Franklyn-Robbins, John Rhys-Davies, Alan David, John Nettles
The Merry Wives of Windsor, with Alan Bennett, Richard O’Callaghan, Tenniel Evans, Judy Davis, Ron Cook
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with Helen Mirren, Diana Rigg, Judi Dench
Much Ado About Nothing, with Lee Montague, Tim Faulkner, Cherie Lunghi, Jon Finch, Robert Lindsay
Pericles, Prince of Tyre, with Edward Petherbridge, John Woodvine, Edita Brychta, Patrick Godfrey, John Bardon
Richard II, with Derek Jacobi, John Gielgud, Jon Finch, Clifford Rose, Charles Keating, Richard Owens
Romeo and Juliet, with Alan Rickman, John Gielgud, Anthony Andrews
The Taming of the Shrew, with John Cleese, Sarah Badel
The Tempest, with Michael Hordern, Derek Godfrey, David Waller, Warren Clarke
Timon of Athens, with John Fortune, John Bird, Tony Jay, Jonathan Pryce
Titus Andronicus, with Paul Davies Prowles, Edward Hardwicke, Walter Brown, Neil McCaul, Eileen Atkins
The Tragedy of Richard III, with Ron Cook, Peter Benson, Antony Brown, David Burke, Michael Byrne, Arthur Cox
Troilus and Cressida, with Suzanne Burden, Charles Gray, Anton Lesser, Tony Steedman, Geoffrey Chater
Twelfth Night, with Alec McCowen, Robert Hardy, Felicity Kendal, Sinéad Cusack, Robert Lindsay
The Two Gentlemen of Verona, with Frank Barrie, Tessa Peake-Jones, Tyler Butterworth, Michael Byrne, Daniel Flynn
The Winter’s Tale, with John Welsh, David Burke, Robert Stephens, Jeremy Kemp, John Bailey