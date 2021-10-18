Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time Confirms Cast for D.C. Premiere

Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Emily Skinner, and more will star in the twist on fairy tales.

It's almost time to flip the script on the world of fairy tales. The world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time has confirmed who will take the stage in the Britney Spears jukebox musical. As previously announced, the show will run at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Sidney Harman Hall in Washington, D.C. November 30–January 2, 2022.

As originally planned for the Chicago run (which was canceled due to COVID-19), Briga Heelan will play Cinderella, with Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany, respectively, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea, with Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir sharing the role of Little Girl.

Also continuing with the show's ensemble are Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Florentino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selena Haro as Gretl, Joshua Daniel Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous.

New to the cast are Tony winner John Glover (Love! Valour! Compassion!) as Narrator, Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, and Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable. The swings are Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, and Diana Vaden.

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere set to songs made popular by the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears.

Using “Lucky,” “Toxic,” and “Oops I Did It Again,” and more, the musical tells the story of a group of famous fairy-tale princesses from the Brothers Grimm on the quest for a new kind of narrative—one that embodies the feminist ideals of present-day. (Spears most recently got a happy ending of her own—after more than a decade under her father's control, a judge ordered him to be removed from her conservatorship.)

The creative team includes creative consultant David Leveaux, costume and hair designer Loren Elstein, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound designer Andrew Keister, production designer Sven Ortel, and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan.

Once Upon a One More Time is presented at Shakespeare Theatre Company by special arrangement with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.