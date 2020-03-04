Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Assembles Cast With Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Emily Skinner, More

The jukebox spin on classic fairy tales begins April 14 in Chicago.

The world premiere of the Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time has found its cast, with Great News star Briga Heelan and American Idol and Broadway alum Justin Guarini leading as Cinderella and Prince Charming, respectively.

Joining the two will be Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Sideshow, The Cher Show) as Stepmother, Brooke Dillman (Superbad) as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother), and Aisha Jackson (Waitress) as Snow White, with Mimi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany.

As previously reported, performances will begin April 14 at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre ahead of an April 30 opening. A Broadway premiere is expected to follow, with details to come.

Also in the cast for the Chicago run are BAFTA nominee Simon Callow as the Narrator, Ashley Chiu, Raymond J Lee, Wonu Ogunfowora, Ryan Steele, Allie Trimm , and Morgan Weed, Matt Allen, Belinda Allyn, Viva Boresi, Stephen Brower, Jennifer Florentino, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Korinne Tetlow, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, Josh Tolle, Kevin Trinio Perdido, and Diana Marie Vaden.

Using popular songs like “Lucky,” “Toxic,” and “Oops I Did It Again,” Once Upon a One More Time tells the story of a group of famous fairy-tale princesses from the Brothers Grimm on the quest for a new kind of narrative—one that embodies the feminist ideals of present-day.

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel), the production features a creative team including creative consultant David Leveaux, costume and hair designer Loren Elstein, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound designer Andrew Keister, production designer Sven Ortel, production stage manager Bonnie Becker, and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan. Casting is by Hardt Casting.