Brittany K. Allen to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of Her Play Redwood

The Ensemble Studio Theatre and Radio Drama Network production will begin performances in April.

Playwright Brittany K. Allen is set to star in the upcoming Off-Broadway premiere of her play Redwood. Mikhaela Mahony (Dido of Idaho) directs the new play about an online genealogy discovery that sheds an unwelcome new light on a present-day interracial couple.

A co-production from Ensemble Studio Theatre (where Allen is a Youngblood member) and Radio Drama Network, Redwood will run at EST's Curt Dempster Theatre April 15–May 10.

In Redwood, Meg (Allen) is taken aback when her uncle discovers the family who once owned hers. The new play, according to EST, "wrestles with our collective American legacy as Meg and her family carve out a life in a country filled with ghosts."

Allen returns to the role of Meg having played the part in the world premiere at Portland Center Stage last fall. Rounding out the cast Off-Broadway will be Denny Dale Bess (Travisville), Bryn Carter (Scraps), Tyrone Henderson (Much Ado About Nothing), Drew Lewis (Jesus in Manhattan), Portia (Stew), Kate Rigg (Collective Rage), and Eric R. Williams (Playing Hot).

Redwood will feature scenic design by Ao Li (All My Fathers), costume design by Andy Jean (GoodGrief), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (All the Natalie Portmans), sound design by Kathryn Ruvuna (Locusts), and choreography by Jeffrey L. Page (Violet). Caitlyn Murphy will serve as props master.