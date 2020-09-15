Brittany O’Grady, Patrick Wilson, Noah Galvin, More Join The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues September 15

James Lapine and Kenneth Lonergan are among the writers tapped for the latest edition.

Brittany O’Grady, Patrick Wilson, Noah Galvin, and more stars of stage and screen will appear in the latest edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues September 15. Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine and Kenneth Lonergan are among the writers tapped to create new works.

The videos air beginning at 6 PM ET on IGTV and YouTube, with new ones released every 15 minutes. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online through September 19. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support The 24 Hour Plays and its programming.

Joining O’Grady, Wilson, and Galvin, are Dagmara Domińczyk, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kevin R. Free, Lora Lee Gayer, Nina Hellman & Jeremy Shamos, Richard Kind, Alice Kors, Sydney Lemmon, Joy Osmanski, Emily Pendergast, Sarah Steele, and Dominic Rains.

The cast will perform original pieces by Lapine, Lonergan, Rachel Axler, Eliza Bent, Rachel Bonds, Will Brumley, J. Julian Christopher, Angie Bridgette Jones, James Lapine, Kenneth Lonergan, Marsha Norman, Liliana Padilla, Andrew Rincón, Sung Rno, Alexis Scheer, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Omar Vélez Meléndez.

The process began September 14 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues this morning and will continue to film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the first video at 6 PM.

Past editions of Viral Monologues have included “Fists Up/Underlying Conditions,” which raised money for Communities United For Police Reform. A collaboration on the intersection of COVID-19 and incarceration featured Rebecca Naomi Jones and André De Shields, while another challenged performers to present a musical monologue, with Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher, Jr., Sarah Steele, and more joining in.

Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette serve as producers for the series.