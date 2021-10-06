Brittney Johnson, Leana Rae Concepcion, More Will Star in Romy and Michele Musical Workshop

Industry presentations are set for October 14 and 15 in NYC.

There must be some kind of business women lunch special happening in NYC this week, because Romy and Michele are at it again. An industry-only developmental workshop for Romy and Michele: The Musical will take place October 14 and 15 at The New 42 Studios.

The cast—an A group if there ever was one—features Brittney Johnson as Romy, Leana Rae Concepcion as Michele, Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Starr as Billy Christianson, Chad Burris as Toby Walters, Telly Leung as Sandy Frink, and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters. The ensemble will include Zuri Washington, Erin Ramirez, Anju Cloud, Shea Gomez, Shina Ann Morris, Sissy Bell, Louis Williams Jr., Sam Hamashima, and Jorrel Javier.

Based on Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (itself inspired by the play Ladies Room), and written by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, the musical features an updated score by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay. The 1997 cult favorite starred Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as two Valley girls who, eager to impress their former classmates, return to their old stomping grounds a decade later with a lie involving (among other things) Post-Its.

Kristin Hanggi is attached to direct, with choreography by Peggy Hickey and scenic design by Scott Pask. Romy and Michele: The Musical is produced by Barry Kemp, Stephen Soucy, Laurence Mark, Peter Schneider, and Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott of ShowTown Productions.

An adaptation of the buddy comedy premiered in 2017 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. A workshop of an updated version of the musical was initially planned in 2020.