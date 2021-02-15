Broadway Advocacy Coalition Holds Forum Exploring Accountability and Commitment February 15

The event is moderated by Amber Iman and Richard Gray.

Following its Black Lives Matter...Again and The Miseducation virtual discussions last year, Broadway Advocacy Coalition hosts its latest #BwayforBLM forum, What Now, February 15 at 6 PM ET.

Part I examines the commitments to supporting BIPOC leadership in the industry as reopenings draw closer. The roster of panelists includes Jeanine Tesori, Rachel Chavkin, Kate Shindle, Warren Adams from Black Theatre Coalition (BTC), Brandon Michael Nase from Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ), and Destinee Rea from BOLD. The event is moderated by Amber Iman and Richard Gray.

"The moments of accountability that have occurred since June have made me hopeful, but as we lay seeds into the new year, I’m most excited to link arms with the individuals and organizations committed for the long haul of this journey for change," said BAC President and Co-Founder Britton Smith.

BAC is an arts-based advocacy organization dedicated to creating equitable spaces and building the capacity of individuals and organizations to dismantle racism.