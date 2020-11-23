Broadway Advocacy Coalition Names Inaugural Class for BAC Artivism Fellowship

The group of 10 Black womxn will be provided financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities, and education workshops.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced the inaugural class of fellows selected for the BAC Artivism Fellowship, created to support artist-activists using their tools to have an impact on the world.

Fellows include performance artist and writer Andrea Ambam, actor and playwright Dezi Eivah Bing, creative producer and Daniella's Guestbook Co-Founder Daniella Carter, storyteller Jasmine Eileen Coles, visual artist Nicole Davis, healing artist DejaJoelle, theatre maker ChelseaDee Harrison, poet, essayist, and multidisciplinary artist Faylita Hicks, multi-hyphenate Courtney Jamison, and storyteller, director, and producer Kayla Stokes.

BAC received more than 180 applications for the Fellowship from across the country. The nominating committee included Zakiyah Ansari, Amber Iman, Andy Jean, Imani Mflame, and Liza Jessie Peterson.

The Fellowship will provide financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities, and education workshops for the group of 10 Black womxn. Each artist uses narrative or stories in their work to impact systemic racism and criminal justice reform.

“I am so incredibly honored to introduce our inaugural cohort to our community,” said Dria Brown, the chief of staff at BAC and Fellowship mentor. “Now more than ever it is important to amplify and uplift Black womxn and the incredible work we’ve consistently been doing. We’re inspired by the artistry and advocacy work of these ten Black womxn we’ve selected and we are committed to investing in stories that speak truth to power and supporting change agents using their artistry to impact the world around them.”

Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism through the power of storytelling and the leadership of people directly affected. Click here for more information.

